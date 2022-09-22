TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler students at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary got a special lesson on leadership Thursday.

Just like ‘college signing day’ when high school seniors sign letters of intent to play their sport in college, Jack Elementary students committed to being leaders.

Two-by-two this third grade class had the opportunity to go on stage to sign their letter and accept the challenge to be leaders at school, home and in the community.

“We have kids that range from so many different backgrounds and it’s so fun to see them. They might not thrive in all the areas here academically but everybody can be a leader. We’re born to lead we just have to find our way to lead,” said Laura Boyd a school counselor at Jack Elementary.

Goals were also set by the class and the children wrote down what they want to be when they grow up. Some selected careers like MLB players, book writers and astronauts.