Tyler ISD elementary school collects items for local pet shelter

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In February, students at Owens Elementary School in Tyler rallied together to collect items for Nicholas Pet Haven.

Students and teachers spent the month collecting more than 100 bags of pet food, cleaning supplies and blankets.

“We are so thankful for the donations from Owens Elementary,” Nicholas Pet Haven employee Lora Waggoner said. “The recent cold weather had us scrambling for supplies and space to accommodate more animals so these donations took a lot of stress off our shoulders.”

Callie Maxwell

Fifth-grade student council members came up with the project they named “Hearts for Haven.” Council President, Callie Maxwell, said they decided to collect items for pets after hearing that donations to pet organizations that were down due to the pandemic.

“We started by thinking about things we can do to give to people who don’t have as much as we do,” Maxwell said. “We wanted to give to a pet shelter because sometimes smaller shelters like Nicholas do not have as much as the bigger shelters.”

Although the donation drive was a success, Principal Rachel Sherman said it’s the leadership lessons students learn throughout the whole process that are important.

“What makes this project so exciting is that it was totally student-oriented,” Sherman said. “And what most impressed my was how professionally written Callie’s initial emails to me were that laid out the project from start to finish.”

Maxwell and her team had contacted the shelter to find out what items they needed the most. Then, to encourage students and staff to donate.

They developed an advertising plan that included a graphic for the school newsletter and a text for the morning announcements. Each day, council members visited classrooms to collect to any items brought in.

The team was also protective in scheduling a few parents to deliver the donations to the shelter.