TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, Tyler ISD’s Jones Elementary and Peete Elementary celebrated their 100th day of school by transforming their students into 100-year-olds.

Preschool speech class students answered the question “what do you want to know when you are 100 years old?” Some students dressed up or wore costumes and the school had decorations representing the 100th day.

The teachers said these milestones are a great opportunity to think about the many accomplishments students have made throughout the school year.

“My favorite thing about today is seeing the students understand that they’re growing and learning and getting smarter everyday so it helps us understand how we facilitate that mindset,” said NaTasha Crain, the principal at Jones Elementary.

Other achievements celebrated throughout the year include 50 and 70-day milestones.

“Just the fact that they’re excited about being here, so celebrating being at school for 100 days is a great milestone,” Crain continued.