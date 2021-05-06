Tyler ISD ending face covering requirement for students, staff

In this file photo, students in a different state are seen attending classes without a mask. Tyler ISD removed its requirement that students wear a mask on campus. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Beginning Monday, Tyler ISD students will no longer have to wear face coverings on campuses.

During a board workshop on Thursday, Tyler ISD trustees voted of 6-0 to adjust the District’s “Return to Learn” health and safety protocols.

Face coverings will be optional for all students and staff while at school or on school property, an announcement from the district said.

“Over the last eight weeks, Tyler ISD has averaged only 4.2 cases among its more than 20,000 students and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said in a statement released by the district.

“Also, with the declining numbers in our community and the many vaccination opportunities that our staff has had, Trustees agree it’s safe to lift the face-covering requirement.” TYLER ISD SUPERINTENDENT Dr. Marty Crawford

On March 2, Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order rescinded the mask mandate and allowed businesses and entities to open to 100% capacities. The executive order states that “public schools may operate as provided by, and under the minimum standard health protocols, found in guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency.”

Those health protocols required the mask mandate to stay in effect unless modified or eliminated by the governing board of a school system.

At the time, Tyler ISD kept protocols in place to help ensure students and staff stayed the course to finish the school year strong, the district’s statement said.

“Two months ago, we had a lot of milestones to consider to keep our students in school and learning for the rest of the school year,” Dr. Crawford said. “Sticking with the current protocols was the best course of action for students and staff. We are optimistic that we can finish these last weeks as mask optional and continue the option through our summer programming.”

Crawford and trustees expressed their appreciation to students, parents, staff and the community for supporting district protocols. “It’s been a true pleasure speaking with reasonable people that understand the why,” Crawford said.

“Many of us have had to set aside personal preferences and understand that we needed these protocols in place to make sure the one resource we needed to operate at-school learning was available: our teachers and staff. We appreciate the patience our staff, students, and parents have had over the school year while practicing fidelity to protocols,” he said.