Tyler ISD launches “High Five” club to show appreciation for employees

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD will launch a club to show appreciation to their employees called the “High Five” club.

“The High Five Club is just one way to show great appreciation to our Tyler ISD teachers, administrators, and employees who have gone above and beyond during this crazy, COVID-19 era we live in today. We invite parents, coworkers, and community members to send a High Five by completing the online High Five Club submission form at tylerisd.org.” Dr. Marty Crawford, Superintendent of Tyler ISD

When you submit a “High Five,” a Tyler ISD employee will receive a certificate showing your appreciation of their efforts.

High Five Club recipient names will be listed monthly on the district’s website.

To submit an employee for the High Five Club, go to tylerisd.org/high5club.