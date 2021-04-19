Tyler ISD names new principal for Peete Elementary School

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – LaRena Brooks, assistant principal at Peete Elementary School, will now move up to the position of principal.

The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved the appointment during a regular meeting.

“I am so excited to continue the excellence of Peete Elementary School by serving as principal,” LaRena Brooks said. “I look forward to working alongside a dedicated staff, exceptional student body, and a supportive community to create successful student outcomes for all Peete students.”

Brooks is taking the reigns after Peete’s former principal, Cassandra Chapa, was named Chief Innovation Officer for Tyler ISD in March.

Brook’s educational career began in 2007 as a kindergarten teacher at Griffin Elementary School. After teaching third grade at Longview ISD from 2012-2014, she returned to Tyler to teach third grade at Bonner Elementary School.

She then served as a media technology specialist and master teacher at Bell Elementary School before moving into assistant principal roles at Orr Elementary School and Peete Elementary School.

Brooks has a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies from Stephen F. Austin State University. She also holds two master’s degrees from LeTourneau University, one in educational leadership and another in curriculum and instruction.