Tyler ISD plans to use $45 million in COVID-19 relief on learning programs

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler ISD will use millions of dollars it is receiving from the federal government to improve and increase programs that will help students whose school work suffered during the pandemic, Superintendent Marty Crawford said.

The district is set to get $44.86 million in Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief III Formula Funds to deal with the negative impact COVID-19 had on schools.

“What we would like to address, is the learning dip that we are projected to have,” Crawford said.

The money can be used to buy instructional materials, provide staff members with more training and give students more tutoring, Crawford said.

The funding presents a “big opportunity” to increase spending on programs that will improve literacy and academic achievement, he said.

School districts cannot use the money to add buildings or reduce its tax rate, he said.

Tyler ISD wants to know what people think are best ways to allocate the money.

To provide input, people can go online and fill out the ESSER III Funds Stakeholder Survey. The survey is also available at tylerisd.org and will be open through June 1..

The survey asks people to prioritize spending by considering the following options.

Professional Development: Reading Academies, high-quality instructional materials, dyslexia training, professional development stipends, technology integration training

Extended Instructional Time: extended day, extended year, high-dosage tutoring, summer learning

Staffing: tutors, reduced class sizes, small group instruction, staff retention and recruitment bonus pay, after school enrichment programs, instructional coaching and leadership

Facilities: ventilation, cleaning, HVAC systems, specialized instructional spaces

Technology: devices, infrastructure upgrades, learning management systems, digital tools, educational application

Mental Health and Behavioral Supports: social workers, at-risk coordinators, additional counseling services, teacher training and programming, wrap-around and community partnership

Crawford said filling out the survey only takes a few minutes and that the district will use the input as it makes decisions on where to allocate the funds.