TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Independent School District has decided to raise teacher salaries across the board ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.

According to a release by the district, starting pay has been increased to $50,500. Teachers with a decade or more of experience will see the largest increase at $60,000 a year or more.

“We value our teachers and everything they do for the children of Tyler ISD. We know that their work goes well beyond the academics they teach in the classroom. We are doing everything we can to give them the compensation they deserve.” Deputy Superintendent Ronald Jones

Below is a chart of all the increases:

Courtesy: Tyler ISD

The pay increase doesn’t include additional stipends for areas including secondary math, science, reading/language arts, special education, bilingual, or for having a masters or doctorate.

“Texas lawmakers entered the 89th Legislative Session with a $32.7 billion surplus,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “While the Legislature did not decide to authorize a teacher pay raise before the end of the regular session, we are hopeful that it will be considered during one of the special sessions anticipated this summer.”

The district is also working to expand their Tyler Optimal Performance (TOP) Teacher Program to district wide This incentive gives educators the opportunity to earn thousands of additional dollars in salary.