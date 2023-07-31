TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD has announced that it has been awarded a $10,000 grant from Pilot Company to support early literacy programs at Griffin and Ramey elementary schools.

According to Tyler ISD, this contribution will advance the district’s “OnThreeByThree” strategy, which “aims to ensure that all students are reading on a third-grade level by the time they reach the third grade.” Also, the school district said that campus will create a space to “enhance parent-caregiver workshops to provide resources and strategies for incorporating reading into their daily routines at home.”

Photo courtesy of Tyler ISD

Photo courtesy of Tyler ISD

Photo courtesy of Tyler ISD

Through this partnership, Tyler ISD will be able to “implement innovative and targeted interventions to help students develop essential reading skills at an early age,” said Tyler ISD. The grant will be used to provide reading materials and access to engaging literacy programs and interactive learning stations.

“We are incredibly grateful to Pilot Company for their generous support of our early literacy initiatives,” said Cassandra Chapa, Tyler ISD Chief of School Leadership. “This grant will enable us to enhance our efforts in promoting literacy among our students, ensuring that they acquire the fundamental skills necessary for their educational journey.”

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.