Tyler ISD seeking input on how to spend millions in COVID-19 relief funds

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler ISD wants to know what people think is the best way for it to spend millions in federal money it is receiving for coronavirus relief.
The district is set to get $44.86 million in Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief III Formula Funds to deal with impact COVID-19.
According to Tyler ISD, the money can be used for:
- Professional Development: Reading Academies, high-quality instructional materials, dyslexia training, professional development stipends, technology integration training
- Extended Instructional Time: extended day, extended year, high-dosage tutoring, summer learning
- Staffing: tutors, reduced class sizes, small group instruction, staff retention and recruitment bonus pay, after school enrichment programs, instructional coaching and leadership
- Facilities: ventilation, cleaning, HVAC systems, specialized instructional spaces
- Technology: devices, infrastructure upgrades, learning management systems, digital tools, educational application
- Mental Health and Behavioral Supports: social workers, at-risk coordinators, additional counseling services, teacher training and programming, wrap-around and community partnerships
To provide input, people can go online and fill out the ESSER III Funds Stakeholder Survey. The survey is also available at tylerisd.org and will be open through June 1, the district said.
“Tyler ISD’s share of the formula funds is $44,868,908,” Tyler ISD Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Tosha Bjork said. “The Texas Education Agency is only releasing two-thirds of the entitlements at this time, making the amount currently available to Tyler ISD $29,912,605.”
- Abbott issues executive order banning governmental mask mandates, including in public schools
- Mother faked daughter’s illness, girl believed she didn’t have long to live: authorities
- “Click It or Ticket” campaign encouraging East Texans to buckle up
- Turkey gorged on cicadas before meeting Tennessee hunter, graphic photo shows
- Tyler ISD seeking input on how to spend millions in COVID-19 relief funds