Tyler ISD seeking input on how to spend millions in COVID-19 relief funds

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler ISD wants to know what people think is the best way for it to spend millions in federal money it is receiving for coronavirus relief.

The district is set to get $44.86 million in Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief III Formula Funds to deal with impact COVID-19.

According to Tyler ISD, the money can be used for:

Professional Development: Reading Academies, high-quality instructional materials, dyslexia training, professional development stipends, technology integration training

Extended Instructional Time: extended day, extended year, high-dosage tutoring, summer learning

Staffing: tutors, reduced class sizes, small group instruction, staff retention and recruitment bonus pay, after school enrichment programs, instructional coaching and leadership

Facilities: ventilation, cleaning, HVAC systems, specialized instructional spaces

Technology: devices, infrastructure upgrades, learning management systems, digital tools, educational application

Mental Health and Behavioral Supports: social workers, at-risk coordinators, additional counseling services, teacher training and programming, wrap-around and community partnerships

To provide input, people can go online and fill out the ESSER III Funds Stakeholder Survey. The survey is also available at tylerisd.org and will be open through June 1, the district said.

“Tyler ISD’s share of the formula funds is $44,868,908,” Tyler ISD Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Tosha Bjork said. “The Texas Education Agency is only releasing two-thirds of the entitlements at this time, making the amount currently available to Tyler ISD $29,912,605.”