TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD was announced as one of the winners of the 2023 TAEA District of Distinction Award by the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) as a 2023 District of Distinction Award recipient.

This is the 5th consecutive year that Tyler ISD has won this award. According to Tyler ISD, the District of Distinction Award recognizes districts for “providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social emotional learning that connect learners to their community and beyond.”

For the 2023 award, over 1,200 districts were eligible, but only 68 districts will receive the outstanding honor. This award indicated that these districts are in the top 5.5% in art education of all the districts in the state.

“This prestigious recognition is a testament to the dedication and creativity of our students, teachers, and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “The arts play a vital role in fostering innovation and critical thinking, and this accolade highlights our commitment to providing a well-rounded education for all our students.”

Tyler ISD will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division meeting during the TAEA Fall Conference General Assembly on Friday, November 17.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.