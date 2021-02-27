Tyler Junior College hosts college kick-off for students hoping to attend in the fall

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College hosted a college kick-off for prospective students hoping to attend their school in the fall.

The event was an opportunity for high school seniors to visit the campus and learn more about the admissions and enrollment process. Students were also able to ask questions about financial aid and schedule an advising appointment

This was the first time TJC hosted this type of event. Because of COVID-19, only 20 students were allowed in each hour. A total of 80 students registered Saturday morning.

“Because of COVID, it has made it a little more difficult for us to be in the schools and for us to have large events like we normally would want to do,” Claire Mizell, Director of Admissions for Tyler Junior College said. “This is an opportunity for us to do it in a more fun way and give them that personalized attention to help them make that transition from high school to college.”

TJC will host another college kick-off even in March and their week long preview day in April.