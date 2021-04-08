Tyler Junior College opens Welcome Center; sets Preview Day events

TJC staff and student ambassadors offer campus tours and provide information that Welcome Center visitors might need as they navigate the college selection process. Student ambassadors, pictured from left: Alexis Puentes Zavala, Tyler; and Caleb DuPree, Whitehouse. (Photo credit: Elise Mullinix / TJC)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College has opened a new Welcome Center at Fifth and Baxter streets designed to be the first stop for potential students and their guests.

At the center, which was formerly a bookstore, student ambassadors offer campus tours and provide information to visitors as they navigate the college selection process.

“Our students love giving tours and talking about TJC,” Elizabeth Menges, TJC Welcome Center coordinator, said in a statement released by the college. “On any given day, they might give campus tours to 15 prospective students, and they’re enthusiastic about meeting each student.”

The Welcome Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tours are offered daily at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. To schedule a campus tour, go to TJC.edu/visit. For more information, call 903-510-2150 or email campusvisits@tjc.edu.

Potential Apaches and their families can get a look at TJC during Preview Day events set for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 12-16, and 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, April 13 and 15, on the TJC main campus.

“Apache Preview Day is a showcase where future students and their parents can get an up-close look at our academic programs and vibrant campus life,” said Claire Mizell, TJC director of admissions.

Participants will get an overview of TJC, tour of the campus, hear from admissions, enrollment, financial aid and housing specialists, and take a look at campus activities and organizations. They can apply for admission and submit their admission and financial aid documents.

“Preview Day was a pivotal event for my daughter and me,” TJC parent Natasha Simmons said. “We approached the day thinking that we were just checking off a box, but we left with such confidence and excitement about this new adventure!”

Simmons continued, “I encourage parents and students to attend this event and get acquainted with the TJC staff. The ear of someone who is eager to help guide you through and the knowledge shared is invaluable.”

To register, go to . https://www.tjc.edu/previewday