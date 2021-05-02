Tyler Junior College student media DrumBeat wins more than 30 TIPA awards

Photo credit: The DrumBeat Tyler Junior College’s student media, The DrumBeat, was recently recognized as being among the top in the state at the 2021 Texas Intercollegiate Press Association. From left, Andrea Valdez, The DrumBeat broadcast director, and Michael Bald, The DrumBeat managing and design editor, were among the staff members honored for their work in broadcast, digital and print media.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College’s student media, The DrumBeat, were awarded 36 honors from the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association first virtual conference.

The student media programs were awarded for their digital, broadcast and print work during the spring and fall 2020 semesters.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, members of student media informed the TJC community through digital and printed coverage.

The DrumBeat’s TV broadcast placed first and second in overall excellence in video and third in newspaper.

For print work, staff members placed first, second and third in various categories such as in-depth reporting, page design, column writing, photography, feature writing, graphic design and more.

Students also excelled in electronic reporting, placing in various categories such as in-depth video reporting, multimedia stories, audio reporting, documentary, breaking news and more.

“The recognition we have received from TIPA showcases the quality work we put out for the TJC community to see,” said Andrea Valdez, a radio/TV broadcast journalism major from Mineola who has served as The DrumBeat’s broadcast director since spring 2020. “With the help of The DrumBeat, I am able to get experience that I know I can apply for a career in news, find my strengths and weaknesses that I need to improve on and produce quality work that can be used for portfolios and news reels in jobs.”

Valdez was also named the recipient of the Mike Warms Memorial Community College Scholarship.

The DrumBeat student media was also recognized for their design by placing first in overall newspaper design and third in overall web design.

“I’m very honored to be awarded third place for overall web design through TIPA. Revamping the website to make a more mobile friendly version is something that I could not have done without my professors Kasi Dickerson, Adrienne Hampton and Derik Gray,” Mone said. “It meant a lot to me to be the online editor because I was taught invaluable lessons about web design, troubleshooting and teamwork.”

Student media comprises a printed newspaper, an online edition with multimedia content and a news broadcast. It is one of the oldest student organizations at TJC.

Photo credit: The DrumBeat | From left, Michael Bald, The DrumBeat managing and design editor; Mary Mone, online editor and copy editor; Madison Heiser, editor-in-chief; and Chris Crymes, entertainment editor; were among the award-winning student journalists at the recent TIPA virtual convention.

Newspaper (Division 4, Division 5)

Third place – DrumBeat Staff

Overall Design – Web (Division 3, Division 4, Division 5)

Third place – Mary Mone and The DrumBeat staff

Overall Design – Newspaper (Division 4, Division 5)

First place – The DrumBeat staff

Advertising/PSA/Promo – Video (Division 4 and 5)

Second place – Alyssa Waite, Jordan-Marie Guillory

Honorable mention – Brandon Whatley

Breaking News

First place – Madison Heiser, Andrea Valdez

Cover Design – Literary Magazine (Division 1, Division 2, Division 3, Division 4, Division 5)

Third place – Grace Hatton and Selena Pachecho

Cover Design – Newspaper

First place – Madison Heiser, Victoria Deal

Second place – Madison Heiser, Chris Swann

Documentary – Video (Division 2, Division 3, Division 4, Division 5)

First place – Jordan-Marie Guillory

Editorial

Honorable mention – Madison Heiser, DrumBeat Staff

Editorial Cartoon (Division 4 and 5)

Third place – Juan Lesser

Environmental Portrait

First place – Chris Swann

Feature Page Design – Newspaper

First place – Michael Bald

Third Place – Sorayda Rivera

Feature Reporting – Audio (Division 2, Division 3, Division 4, Division 5)

Second place – McKenna Mirsky

Feature Reporting – Video (Division 3, Division 4)

Third place – Sorayda Rivera

Feature Story

Second Place – Sorayda Rivera

General Column

First Place – Andrea Valdez

Third Place – Madison Heiser

General News Audio Story (Division 3, Division 4, Division 5)

Third Place – McKenna Mirsky

General News Multimedia Story (Division 4, Division 5)

Second Place – Chris Crymes

General News Video Story (Division 4, Division 5)

First place – McKenna Mirsky

In-Depth News Reporting – Video (Division 4, Division 5)

Third place – McKenna Mirsky

In-Depth Reporting

Honorable mention – Alanah Woodward and Mary Mone

Multimedia feature

First place – Sorayda Rivera

Honorable Mention – Bernice Trieu

Newscast – Video (Division 4, Division 5)

First place – Andrea Valdez

Second Place – Andrea Valdez

Op/Editorial Spread Design (Division 4 and 5)

First place – Madison Heiser and Staff

Second place – Chris Crymes

Photo Illustration (Division 4, Division 5)

First place – Marly Guerrero

Second place – Victoria Deal

Photo Story

First place – Chris Swann and Mary Mone

Third place – Cassidy Winborn

Podcast (Division 4, Division 5)

Honorable mention – Thad Mitchell

Static Information Graphic (Division 4, Division 5)

Second place – Madison Heiser