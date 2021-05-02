Tyler Junior College student media DrumBeat wins more than 30 TIPA awards

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College’s student media, The DrumBeat, were awarded 36 honors from the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association first virtual conference.
The student media programs were awarded for their digital, broadcast and print work during the spring and fall 2020 semesters.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, members of student media informed the TJC community through digital and printed coverage.
The DrumBeat’s TV broadcast placed first and second in overall excellence in video and third in newspaper.
For print work, staff members placed first, second and third in various categories such as in-depth reporting, page design, column writing, photography, feature writing, graphic design and more.
Students also excelled in electronic reporting, placing in various categories such as in-depth video reporting, multimedia stories, audio reporting, documentary, breaking news and more.
“The recognition we have received from TIPA showcases the quality work we put out for the TJC community to see,” said Andrea Valdez, a radio/TV broadcast journalism major from Mineola who has served as The DrumBeat’s broadcast director since spring 2020. “With the help of The DrumBeat, I am able to get experience that I know I can apply for a career in news, find my strengths and weaknesses that I need to improve on and produce quality work that can be used for portfolios and news reels in jobs.”
Valdez was also named the recipient of the Mike Warms Memorial Community College Scholarship.
The DrumBeat student media was also recognized for their design by placing first in overall newspaper design and third in overall web design.
“I’m very honored to be awarded third place for overall web design through TIPA. Revamping the website to make a more mobile friendly version is something that I could not have done without my professors Kasi Dickerson, Adrienne Hampton and Derik Gray,” Mone said. “It meant a lot to me to be the online editor because I was taught invaluable lessons about web design, troubleshooting and teamwork.”
Student media comprises a printed newspaper, an online edition with multimedia content and a news broadcast. It is one of the oldest student organizations at TJC.
Newspaper (Division 4, Division 5)
Third place – DrumBeat Staff
Overall Design – Web (Division 3, Division 4, Division 5)
Third place – Mary Mone and The DrumBeat staff
Overall Design – Newspaper (Division 4, Division 5)
First place – The DrumBeat staff
Advertising/PSA/Promo – Video (Division 4 and 5)
- Second place – Alyssa Waite, Jordan-Marie Guillory
- Honorable mention – Brandon Whatley
Breaking News
First place – Madison Heiser, Andrea Valdez
Cover Design – Literary Magazine (Division 1, Division 2, Division 3, Division 4, Division 5)
Third place – Grace Hatton and Selena Pachecho
Cover Design – Newspaper
- First place – Madison Heiser, Victoria Deal
- Second place – Madison Heiser, Chris Swann
Documentary – Video (Division 2, Division 3, Division 4, Division 5)
First place – Jordan-Marie Guillory
Editorial
Honorable mention – Madison Heiser, DrumBeat Staff
Editorial Cartoon (Division 4 and 5)
Third place – Juan Lesser
Environmental Portrait
First place – Chris Swann
Feature Page Design – Newspaper
First place – Michael Bald
Third Place – Sorayda Rivera
Feature Reporting – Audio (Division 2, Division 3, Division 4, Division 5)
Second place – McKenna Mirsky
Feature Reporting – Video (Division 3, Division 4)
Third place – Sorayda Rivera
Feature Story
Second Place – Sorayda Rivera
General Column
- First Place – Andrea Valdez
- Third Place – Madison Heiser
General News Audio Story (Division 3, Division 4, Division 5)
Third Place – McKenna Mirsky
General News Multimedia Story (Division 4, Division 5)
Second Place – Chris Crymes
General News Video Story (Division 4, Division 5)
First place – McKenna Mirsky
In-Depth News Reporting – Video (Division 4, Division 5)
Third place – McKenna Mirsky
In-Depth Reporting
Honorable mention – Alanah Woodward and Mary Mone
Multimedia feature
- First place – Sorayda Rivera
- Honorable Mention – Bernice Trieu
Newscast – Video (Division 4, Division 5)
- First place – Andrea Valdez
- Second Place – Andrea Valdez
Op/Editorial Spread Design (Division 4 and 5)
- First place – Madison Heiser and Staff
- Second place – Chris Crymes
Photo Illustration (Division 4, Division 5)
- First place – Marly Guerrero
- Second place – Victoria Deal
Photo Story
- First place – Chris Swann and Mary Mone
- Third place – Cassidy Winborn
Podcast (Division 4, Division 5)
Honorable mention – Thad Mitchell
Static Information Graphic (Division 4, Division 5)
Second place – Madison Heiser
- Tyler Junior College student media DrumBeat wins more than 30 TIPA awards
- State of Texas: Texans weigh in on guns, voting and the coronavirus
- 2 dead, 23 hospitalized after vessel capsizes off coast of San Diego
- Michigan man says neighbor built a manure ‘wall’ following dispute over property line
- TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September