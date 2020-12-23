Tyler Junior College’s respiratory care graduates in demand as patient numbers rise in pandemic

TYLER, TEXAS (KETK) – Many recent graduates from Tyler Junior College’s respiratory care program are quickly finding jobs, as hospitals treat an increased number of patients with respiratory needs because of the pandemic.

“Hospital respiratory departments are understaffed now, due to COVID-19, so our graduates are in high demand,” Michael White, TJC respiratory care department chair and professor, said in a news release.



White said earlier this month students applied for temporary practitioner licenses while waiting for their final grades to be posted, so they could enter the workforce as quickly as possible.

Of the 15 December graduates, five were hired as assistants before graduation and the rest have received job offers, he said.

Graduates and their hometowns are: Tamia Allan, Tyler; Martha Aparicio, Tyler; Amber Carr, Tyler; Jalen Christopher, Allen; Aurelia Garcia, Kilgore; Caitlyn Guevara, Mesquite; Heather Hall, Gladewater; Kanika King, Longview; Makenzy Mack, Jacksonville; Amanda Morish, Tyler; Cassie Richardson, Chandler; Rebecca Ryer, Canton; Hallie Stewart, Whitehouse; Dianela Trejo-Parera, Tyler; and Nnenna Ugbonta, Tyler.



TJC respiratory care majors learn to evaluate and treat people who have heart, circulation and lung disorders and injuries. The two-year program prepares students to become registered respiratory therapists, said information from TJC.



