Tyler Legacy student surprised with $5,000 Women with Heart Scholarship

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler Legacy student got a big surprise from CHRISTUS on Wednesday.

The CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital recognized senior Sarae Sinville as the grand prize winner of a prestigious scholarship.

Sinville was pulled out of class Wednesday and was told she was going to “talk about scholarships.” Instead of merely talking, she was presented with the grand prize: a $5,000 scholarship.

The 2021 Women with Heart Scholarship was set up to bring awareness to the East Texas community about heart health in women. CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances invited all high school seniors to participate in a contest to earn a scholarship by submitting a two-minute video about heart health in women.

Sinville’s video featured a self-made news report, featured TikTok dances as a fun way to exercise and gave tips on staying heart healthy. She also cited statistics for groups that can sometimes be overlooked.

“I called out the statistics for African American girls and African American women,” Sinville said. “I feel like a lot of time we’re not looked over, but we kind of need to focus on our health.”

This scholarship will go towards academic expenses for Sinville in the future. She intends to go to Stanford in the fall.

“We could not be more proud of someone that’s in our community doing something to give back that’s in our learning community and that’s recognized for her efforts,” Tyler Legacy principal Daniel Crawford said.

The top five videos were selected as finalists and were entered into a social media judging contest to select the top three winners.

CHRISTUS also recognized the other winners of the competition.