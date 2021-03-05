Tyler, Longview ISD among schools to continue mask mandate through end of school year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After initial reactions to Governor Abbott ending the mask mandate in Texas, some schools have already decided that they will continue the mask mandate through the end of the school year.

On Thursday, the University Interscholastic League said that school boards can make their own decisions on their mask policy.

TYLER ISD

Tyler ISD said they will continue to wear masks through the end of the school year.

In a YouTube video, Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford announced the decision on Friday March 5.

“Because of the time it takes to get a first and second dose, it will be a while before our beloved teachers can affectively fend off the illness and have peace of mind while teaching our children,” said Dr. Crawford. “That’s why I’m asking all of us to continue with the district’s current protocols, including wearing a mask to finish this year strong.”

On Tuesday, Abbott announced that he would be lifting COVID-19 restrictions including a mask wearing mandate during a news conference at Mexican restaurant in Lubbock.

“State mandates are no longer needed,” the governor said, adding later that now is the time to “restore normalcy in the lives of Texans.”

“We agree that this is best for our staff and our students. We will certainly keep looking at the data through the end of the school year and if we can make adjustments to our protocols, we certainly will,” Dr. Crawford continued.

Dr. Crawford said that students and staff could see as soon as August, the return of school in a “traditional sense”

Other schools announced how they would handle Abbott’s recent mandate lift.

LONGVIEW ISD

Like Tyler ISD, Longview ISD said they would continue with COVID protocols for the rest of the school year.

In a statement, Longview ISD said they would possibly consider new COVID-19 protocols in the summer of 2021.

“Longview ISD will likely revisit this issue with our board each month, and possibly modify existing policies for the 2021-22 school year at some point this summer,” Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said. “But for now, we’re going to finish this school year under the current protocols, and continue to make data-based decisions going forward.”

Dr. Wilcox added, this decision is subject to change, based on any new information or regulations issued by governing authorities.

“Longview ISD will be sure to keep our families and community informed through our district website, social media, and through all-calls/emails,” he said.

For more information about COVID-19 and Longview ISD, please check our Coronavirus information portal at LISD.org/COVID.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN STATE UNIVERSITY

Stephen F. Austin State University also said that their mask mandate will remain in effect on campus until the end of the spring semester.

“After receiving input from the Student Government Association and our Faculty Senate, our SFA COVID-19 Operations Team has recommended that the face-covering requirement remain in effect on campus until the end of the semester,” SFA’s President Dr. Scott Gordon said in a statement. “I concur with this recommendation, and as a result SFA’s face-covering requirement will remain in place until further notice.”