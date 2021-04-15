Tyler students continue tradition of bringing history to life by filming Texas Revolution movies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bishop T.K. Gorman Catholic School in Tyler is bringing history to life as students learn about the Texas Revolution.

Because the revolution is the largest unit taught in their seventh-grade history class, the local school decided to implement a film-making exercise into the lesson, giving the students a chance to take what they learn in the classroom and turn it into something fun and constructive.

“I hope the kids are really getting a lot out of it. Not just the history, though it definitely reinforces the history, but with history class it’s gotta be more than just learning a bunch of facts, sitting in class, reading books. You gotta do a lot more activities, hands-on stuff, things where they can think, be creative, where they can really throw themselves into it. They’re gonna get a lot more out of it.” Lonnie Glosson, Texas History Teacher

This year, history teacher Lonnie Glosson’s two classes each covered a battle from the Texas Revolutionary War against Mexico: The Battle of San Jacinto and Battle of the Alamo.

From electing a director, to writing the script, to filming and editing the movie, the students run the entire film throughout the week of its process.

Students say that learning about these historical events by recreating them has made learning the subject matter really enjoyable. This method of learning has left a bigger mark than any lecture or book could.

“I thought it was more fun cause you could take part in actually the history and kind of make a little bit of your own history with the movie, and just have more fun learning about the battle.” Allison Harrell, Student and Script Writer

Glosson also believes the memories made and lesson taught while filming these movies will last the students a lifetime. He believes creating these films goes much deeper than just history… also teaching students to work together.

This is the 24th year Bishop Gorman has been hands on with teaching the state history. Since their filmmaking has come to a wrap, the students will get a chance to watch older films from classes before them.

“We’re all another link in this really long chain, and it’s kinda something that, um, it was really great to be a part of. And it, uh, makes me really excited for the next class to come in and do it for them.” Rose Fabre, Student and Props Manager

The school will also be watching this year’s films, and a group of colleagues will vote on the films for their very own Academy Awards.