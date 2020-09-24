UNCF Awards grant Wiley College with support from NFL Inspire Change

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The United Negro College Fund has awarded a grant to UNCF-member Wiley College in Marshall, Texas, to expand its reach to include incarcerated students enrolled in the Second Chance Pell Program.

The grant will help the institutions transition to a more robust learning management system, provide new tablets and textbooks and will cover other technical expenses.

The SCP partnerships between colleges and universities and the prison system to enable incarcerated students access to Pell Grant funds for education.

Wiley has worked with three correctional facilities: David Wade Correctional Center, Raymond Laborde Correctional Center and Riverbend Detention Center.

The grant intends to help offset the financial strain that UNCF-member schools alike to support SCP and its social justice efforts.

According to the release post-secondary education in prison has been shown to contribute to successful reentry for incarcerated individuals.

“Thank you to NFL Inspire Change for this generous gift and believing that once formerly incarcerated men and women complete their sentence, a college degree greatly increases their chances of gaining employment and live better lives. The work we do in behalf of HBCUs and our students is vital work and, at its core, is inextricably intertwined with the ongoing Black struggle for our full citizenship rights, privileges and protections. Educational opportunity is a human right, and every person of color in the United States should know HBCUs are their champions and allies and will continue to be there helping to guide them toward better futures.” Dr. Michael Lomax, UNCF President and CEO

The NFL renewed UNCF’s Inspire Change grant in January 2020 to continue support of the organization’s efforts to alleviate the impact of mass incarceration on individuals and communities through the prism of higher education with focus on UNCF’s 37 member-institutions and other HBCUs.

UNCF has also used funding to support programs focused on policy reform and social justice incubators.