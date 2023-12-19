TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler received a grant from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for $300,000 to conduct laboratory research.

According to a statement by the university, the research is going to be headed by Dr. Shashikant Srivastava, a tenured associate professor for the department of medicine and the department of cellular and molecular biology at UT Tyler School of Medicine.

“Cystic fibrosis is a challenging condition, and with this funding, Dr. Srivastava’s work will provide new research opportunities and offer hope to those affected by this disease. We are excited about the potential impact his research can have on the field of cystic fibrosis and the lives of patients,” said Dr. Torry Tucker, associate dean for research at UT Tyler School of Medicine.

Srivastava’s research objective is to discover effective treatments for a type of bacterial lung infection that often affects individuals with cystic fibrosis.

According to the release, around 11.7 per 100,000 people are infected with MAC disease, and the European Respiratory Journal said that 7.9% of cystic fibrosis patients are infected with the disease.

“We’re improving the treatment for NTM infections to improve quality of life and reduce side

effects so that people with cystic fibrosis can live longer, healthier lives,” said Srivastava.

The university said the treatments for these infections often include injectable drugs, last between one and two years and are only effective in roughly 50% of patients. Srivastava said they hope to combine our different drugs to optimize an oral treatment of six months or less, saving the patient thousands of dollars, and improving their life.

Srivastava has a long history of experience in the field, he received his Master of Science and PhD in environmental science from Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in India, served as an assistant professor at both UT Southwestern Medical Center and Baylor Institute Immunology Research for seven years. He has been a faculty member of UT Tyler since 2020 and is set to graduate in 2024 from UT Tyler Soules College of Business’ Executive MBA Healthcare Management program.