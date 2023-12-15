PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The nonprofit organization Humanities Texas has named UT Tyler University Academy – Palestine Campus teacher Norris White Jr. a 2023 Commended Teacher.

“We congratulate the incomparable Mr. Norris White on being recognized as a Commended Teacher of Texas History by the prestigious Humanities Texas organization,” said Shelly Parsons, the UA Palestine Campus interim director. “Mr. White instructs with the upmost standards of rigor and excellence and demands the best of his scholars.”

Humanities teachers from all across the state are selected by Humanities Texas as nominees to commend their hard work and achievements.

White Jr. has taught U.S. history, world geography and political science at the UT Tyler University Academy – Palestine Campus for more than five years.