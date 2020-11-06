UT Tyler gives appreciation to military students through ceremony during Vet Week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas Tyler will be showing appreciation to their military-affiliated students form November 9 through the 13.

The week will hold the following events:

  • POW/MIA Chair of Honor Dedication will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 9 in the Patriot Plaza
  • A student panel on the military experience will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 10 in the University Center Theater
  • A student panel on mental health and the well-being of veterans will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, November 12 in the University Center Theater
  • A student panel on the experiences of women veterans will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, November 13 in the University Center Theater

