UT Tyler gives appreciation to military students through ceremony during Vet Week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas Tyler will be showing appreciation to their military-affiliated students form November 9 through the 13.
The week will hold the following events:
- POW/MIA Chair of Honor Dedication will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 9 in the Patriot Plaza
- A student panel on the military experience will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 10 in the University Center Theater
- A student panel on mental health and the well-being of veterans will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, November 12 in the University Center Theater
- A student panel on the experiences of women veterans will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, November 13 in the University Center Theater