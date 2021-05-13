UT Tyler & Henderson ISD team up to make two master’s degrees available for district employees

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Tyler will partner with Henderson ISD to make two master’s degree programs more accessible to district employees.

UT Tyler will offer the Master of Education in curriculum and instruction and the Master of Education in educational leadership degrees for online and on-site instruction.

“The partnership will increase leadership capacity in Henderson while allowing the district to embed within the program targeted district-specific needs,” said Wesley Hickey, EdD, College of Education and Psychology dean.

The university will provide a field supervisor to coordinate each program and incorporate district-specific instruction to compliment online instruction.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with UT Tyler in a project that will offer advanced degrees to our teachers and administrators that are both convenient and affordable,” said Thurston Lamb Jr., PhD, Henderson ISD superintendent.