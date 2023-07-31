TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler industrial technology program at the Longview University Center (LUC) will move to the Kilgore College-Longview campus starting this fall.

“We are excited about this move that will benefit Longview and Gregg County students seeking a four-year degree in industrial technology,” said Dr. Rodney Ellis, LUC director.

Ellis mentioned that the newly renovated space would provide opportunities for students to thrive.

“KC has a newly renovated industrial technology space at its KC-Longview campus that provides more dedicated shop space. This move also allows KC to have dedicated space at the LUC as part of our shared degree partnerships, which offers several four-year degrees in Longview.”

Also, according to D’Wayne Shaw, Kilgore College Executive Dean of Professional and Career Education, the change will benefit Kilgore College students in the current industrial maintenance program as well as Kilgore College’s new manufacturing technology program that also begins in the fall.

“While many of our certificate and degree students go straight to work upon completing these programs, some are interested in continuing their education, and UT Tyler’s industrial technology degree program is a great fit for them,” Shaw said.

Shaw also said that students will gain exposure to advanced equipment and have the chance to deepen their relationships with other students and faculty.

“Having them at Kilgore College-Longview will allow them to see firsthand the areas being taught in that program. It will also give them exposure to some of the advanced manufacturing equipment UT Tyler is currently using for training. Our students will also have an opportunity to meet and interact with UT Tyler students and faculty – making the transition to the four-year degree even more seamless,” said Shaw.

According to UT Tyler, there was an agreement signed by both institutions last summer that stated that “students enrolled in specified Kilgore College programs can seamlessly transition to UT Tyler with the assurance that credits from these programs will be accepted by the university.” Additionally, the LUC currently hosts Kilgore students and allows them access to UT Tyler services in Longview.

To apply or for enrollment information, contact UT Tyler Soules College of Business undergraduate adviser Laura Medrano at soulesadvising@uttyler.edu or Kilgore College program adviser Mary Martin at mmartin@kilgore.edu. For more information about the LUC, visit their website here or contact Ellis at rellis@uttyler.edu.