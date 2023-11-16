TYLER, Texas (KETK) — UT Tyler hosted a wilderness disaster simulation in efforts to train their nurses as part of their “Nursing in Nontraditional Environments” course.

“It’s really rare to have the flexibility to have a course like this,” said Associate Professor Dr. Glen Barnes.

The set up took place near Harvey Lake in the UT Tyler campus that simulated the aftermath of a tornado that left all hospitals damaged.

Students were tasked with finding survivors and then treated them back to good health.

“You can still do good quality nursing care regardless of the environment,” said Barnes.

Students had the ability to learn how to treat different types of injuries, including broken bones to bloody arms and then moving to a safe zone. They will also have to stay overnight with their patients including making a base camp and maintaining a fire until morning.

“It’s dire because we see in today’s world with natural man-made disasters that nurses are going to be called on more and more and very few of them are getting specified training in dealing with disaster,” Barnes said.

Students participating in the course said there’s a lot that happens in it, but it gives them confidence to act in any circumstance.

“I think this whole experience will be an amazing learning opportunity to apply inside the hospital [and] outside the hospital in everyday life,” said Elizabeth Beard.