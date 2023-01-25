TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler’s Master of Science in Nursing program has been named one of the top 25 best online master’s in nursing programs by U.S News and World Report.

This year’s ranking of 24 is an improvement for the university from last year after moving up five spots.

Of the other universities named in the top 25, UT Tyler ranked second in the state of Texas.

“We’re honored that our nursing program has been recognized,” said Dr. Julie V. Philley, MD, UT Tyler Executive Vice President for Health Affairs. “This accomplishment wouldn’t have been possible without the numerous School of Nursing faculty and staff who tirelessly work to ensure we have an exceptional program.”

UT Tyler School of Nursing aims to provide students with the advanced skills they need in a convenient format to meet the growing demand for patient care and leadership in the health care industry.

“Our school offers a variety of online Master’s of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree plans to match students’ area of interests,” said Dr. Barbara Haas, PhD, RN, School of Nursing Dean. “We’re educating nurses to strengthen the East Texas healthcare workforce and developing leaders to serve as change agents who will impact the health of our community.”

The UT Tyler School of Nursing offers tracks in Nursing Administration; Nursing Education; Family Nurse Practitioner; Nursing MBA; Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner; and Informatics, Quality and Safety.

According to the university, the program pairs online courses with flexible clinic hours and offers both full-time and part-time degree plans. The cost of tuition is highly competitive and affordable, making the program accessible to a wide variety of students.

For more information on online UT Tyler programs, visit uttyler.edu/online.