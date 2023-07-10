TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Shashikant Srivastava, an associate professor at the University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine, has advanced an oral antibiotic for the treatment of Mycobacterium abscessus lung disease.

According to UT Tyler, Mycobacterium abscessus belongs to group of nontuberculous mycobacteria and is naturally resistant to many antibiotics. Current treatment includes injectable drugs which are associated with adverse side effects and therapy that can last for months or even years.

To address this, Dr. Srivastava worked with a team of researchers to explore omadacycline as a treatment option for Mycobacterium abscessus lung disease. According to the National Library of Medicine, omadacycline is used to treat infections caused by bacteria working to prevent it’s growth and spread. Omadacycline is in a class of medications called tetracycline antibiotics, which classify as protein synthesis inhibitor antibiotics.

The university said that their model predicted that the omadacycline dose in combination with other drugs could potentially cure over 90% of patients, even patients who had previously failed standard treatments, and cause no severe side effects.

“These results represent a significant milestone in Mycobacterium abscessus lung disease

treatment and offers hope for patients struggling with this antibiotic-resistant nightmare.

Omadacycline shows promise as a vital addition to the treatment arsenal against the disease,” said Srivastava.

The research was partially sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health.

Srivastava received his PhD in environmental science from Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar

University in Lucknow, India. He previously served as an associate professor at Texas Tech

University Health Sciences Center in Dallas and joined UT Tyler in April 2020. He’s received a

Science and Technology Acquisition and Retention award of $250,000 from the University of Texas System to pursue his research.