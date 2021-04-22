UT Tyler professor awarded $380,000 grant to help address antibiotic resistance

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A UT Tyler professor was awarded a $380,750 grant to study an issue that kills 35,000 people yearly.

May Abdelaziz, BPharm, MS, PhD was awarded the grant to study the role of bacterial kinases in antibiotic resistance, which kills more than 35,000 people each year.

Abdelaziz is an assistant professor at the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy at UT Tyler. Her research centers around drug discovery and cellular interactions of kinases with a special focus on cancer and antibiotic resistance.

Kinases are a type of enzyme that creates an effect that counteracts antibiotics, Abdelaziz said.

“By targeting these kinases, you can stop the bacterial defenses from building up or re-sensitize the bacteria toward the antibiotics,” Abdelaziz said.

Antibiotic resistance does not mean the body is becoming resistant to antibiotics, but that bacteria have become resistant to the antibiotics designed to kill them. Kinases develop mutations to overcome the drug being given and bacteria to resist antibiotics, becoming what is known as “superbugs.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 2.8 million people in the United States are infected with antibiotic-resistant bacteria each year, and more than 35,000 people die as a result.

“My research focuses on how kinases interact with different proteins inside cells, how they

control the cell biology and how can we inhibit them or modulate their activity to get a

therapeutic outcome,” Abdelaziz said.

This study also expands student research opportunities as Abdelaziz will conduct the work

with UT Tyler undergraduate and PharmD students.