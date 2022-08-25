TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Regents approved a $100 million allocation to support the UT Tyler School of Medicine to make immediate impact and growth.

The University of Texas Board of Regents approved an allocation of $100 million in Permanent University Fund (PUF) bond proceeds over the next 10 years that will help fund capital expenses associated with the start up of the Tyler School of Medicine at the University of Texas at Tyler.

“The opportunity to the regents to invest again in this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the quality of life and health for the people of East Texas is gratifying. We are equally as focused on the future of the medical school as we are on the present, and we enthusiastically await the arrival of the first class of medical students in Tyler next summer.” Kevin P. Eltife – Chairman of the UT System Board of Regents

Capital projects funded over the next decade will ensure the new medical school has the right environment in place to draw and retain exceptional medial school faculty and students as well as enhance biomedical research and core residency programs, according to Thursday’s press release.

“The UT Tyler community and I express profound gratitude to the regents for consistently and generously ensuring that our new medical school is poised for the most successful launch imaginable,” said UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun, MD.