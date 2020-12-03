UT Tyler School of Nursing receives $200,000 grant

UT Tyler nursing students develop interpersonal and problem-solving skills using sophisticated simulation mannequins, which can be programmed to present various symptoms and conditions. Photo courtesy of UT Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler School of Nursing received a $200,000 grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Nursing Innovation Grant Program.

The school will be used to expand its current simulation program by training faculty and adding infrastructure and equipment.

During clinicals, nursing students will typically be placed in hospitals and clinics under supervision, however due to COVID-19 clinical partners have been responding to the pandemic and have been challenged to accommodate student training.

“This grant will allow the School of Nursing to pivot during this time of COVID and implement

a high-quality system by which our nursing students can be properly trained in patient care,

while also being mindful of physical distancing and CDC recommendations,” said Dr. Colleen

Marzilli, associate professor of nursing and grant project director.

A simulation consists of a scenario where students provides care to patient simulation mannequins. Afterwards, students would review their performance with a faculty member. The school conducts theses activities through its simulated hospital.

“Simulation is empowering nursing students to complete needed clinicals and coursework so

they can graduate and be nurses that help serve our state during this global pandemic,”

Marzilli said.