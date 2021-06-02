UT Tyler sets new rate for online bachelor of science in nursing degree

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The University of Texas at Tyler has established a special tuition rate for registered nurses to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

A flat rate of $9,895 covers tuition and fees for the eight courses that make up the online RN to BSN program, the university announced. The rate applies to in-state and out-of-state residents.

“The School of Nursing is committed to meeting the educational needs of students by providing high-quality programs that are accessible as well as affordable,’’ said Vicki Jowell, RN-BSN program coordinator. “The fixed-rate structure will allow more students locally, statewide and nationally to complete their BSN here at UT Tyler.

Consisting of 30 semester hours, the program is designed for registered nurses with an associate degree in nursing or diploma to earn the baccalaureate degree online while working.

A full-time, 12-month track is offered with two or three seven-week courses per semester, in addition to flexible part-time options. Students learn in virtual classrooms with access to faculty, who are train for on-line education.

For more information, click on https://www.uttyler.edu/nursing/college/undergraduate/rn-bsn/?r=/nursing/college/undergraduate/rn-bsn.php