UT Tyler students get real-life learning experience during Crime Scene House Event

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A group of UT Tyler students stepped out of the classroom and into some hazmat suits on Wednesday for a unique learning experience.

Criminal justice and forensic science students used their skills to solve a mock murder investigation.

Dr. Danielle Bailey, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice at UT Tyler, and additional staff have been trying to put the Crime Scene House Event together since 2018.

The class was finally made possible this week. It took place inside a house, which was donated to the college from Pratt Homes.

The students entered the house and collected and documented evidence. They also worked with the fatal mannequin victims that were inside.

Bailey said her students have been preparing for this event the whole semester.

“These are students that are in my crime scene processing course, so the entire semester we’ve been learning how to identify and process evidence and collect it. Today, they’re putting that all together. This is essentially their final exam,” she said.

Also volunteers from CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances and UT Tyler Police were there to participate in the crime scene situation.

Bailey mentioned the university’s goal is to give students real world experience through events such as the mock crime scene, so they will be prepared once they graduate.