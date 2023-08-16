TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine is launching their Early Assurance Program, also known as “Pathways to Medicine.”

According to UT Tyler, the program will prepare 40 students each year from local colleges and universities for a successful career in the medical field by providing clinical exposure and developing necessary study skills for medical school. Up to 15 participants will be admitted into each School of Medicine cohort.

Partnering Institutions:

East Texas Baptist University

Jarvis Christian University

LeTourneau University

Stephen F. Austin State University

Texas College

Texas A&M University – Texarkana

The University of Texas at Tyler

Wiley College

“We have a lot of students from the East Texas area that go to Stephen F. Austin and provide them with the opportunity to stay here and then if they practice here…they’ll continue to foster that relationship and want to come back and be with their family and practice in East Texas,” said Dr. Erin Childress, Professor of Biology at Stephen F. Austin State University

Early Assurance Program signing day was at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16 at the President Event Center at UT Tyler Health Science Center.