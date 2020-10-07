Wells ISD suspends remote learning for 6 weeks

WELLS, Texas (KETK) – Wells ISD announced that beginning of week 10 that they will use 6 weeks as a transition time for students to return to campus by choice over time.

The last 3 weeks have have about 33 students who have remained remote learners.

According to Wells ISD, they announced that students get the most educational benefit from on campus learning.

Wells ISD will require students who are out of compliance with Remote Asynchronous Learning Plan to return to campus October 12.

Students who are remote learning will be encouraged to return to school on October 12.

The Remote Asynchronous Learning option will be suspended for all students at the end of the six weeks.

All students will be required to report to their campus on November 2 for face-to-face instruction the 3rd six weeks.

Wells ISD said that they understand that some people will not agree with the decision.

Wells ISD provided provided information for transferring, withdrawing and enrolling in an online school.