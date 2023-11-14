WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Current Whitehouse ISD Superintendent Dr. Christopher Moran was named the lone finalist for superintendent of San Angelo ISD on Monday by their board of trustees.

According to San Angelo ISD, Moran will replace Dr. Carl Dethloff as superintendent, who plans to retire at the end of December 2023. The board of trustees is set to vote on Moran after a state-mandated 21-day waiting period.

“It is a joy and honor to be named lone finalist of San Angelo ISD,” Moran said. “The Moran family is looking forward to joining a wonderful community in West Texas with strong values and a love for every student. We are committing our very best every day for the entire San Angelo community.”

Moran is a 32-year veteran educator, and became superintendent of Whitehouse ISD in 2016.

“My fellow Trustees and I are happy to welcome Dr. Moran and his family to San Angelo and our incredible school district,” San Angelo ISD Board President Dr. Taylor Kingman said. “As a Board, we recognized in Dr. Moran all the qualities and values our West Texas community, staff and students expect in an educational leader. We are confident that his experience and commitment to students and staff will help us continue to grow future-ready graduates at San Angelo ISD.”