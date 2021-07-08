Wiley College, Jarvis Christian College receive $250,000 grants to improve math, science programs

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Wiley College in Marshall and Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins have each received a $250,000 grant from the American Electric Power Foundation.

Wiley College will utilize its $250,000 gift to improve its STEM academic program, including renovating its science building, updating the campus internet network and improving its STEM curriculum, the announcement said.

The college also will update campus safety and security through lighting and emergency communication enhancements.

Jarvis Christian College announced it will use the funds to develop and implement a Summer Science

Academy for 9th to 12th graders to expand the pipeline of minority students who pursue STEM

degrees at the college.

The gifts are part of the foundation’s Delivering on the Dream: Social and Racial Justice

grant program, a five-year, $5 million commitment to fund organizations with programs

dedicated to advancing social and racial justice in communities served by SWEPCO’s parent

company, American Electric Power.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion continue to be critical components of our company

culture, but the past year has proven we still have work to do, both at AEP and in our

communities,” said Janelle Coleman, vice president, Philanthropy and Community Engagement,

and president of the AEP Foundation.

“The Delivering on the Dream grant program puts our words into action. AEP and its Foundation are proud to partner with these organizations dedicated to empowering equity for our customers, neighbors and employees of color,” she said.

These grants will enable the colleges to expand their STEM programming, creating more opportunities for minority students to excel in school and beyond,” said Malcolm Smoak, president and chief operating

officer of SWEPCO, that provides funding to the AEP Foundation.

The American Electric Power Foundation focuses on improving lives through education from early childhood through higher education in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and by meeting basic needs for emergency shelter, affordable housing and the elimination of hunger.