WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – Wills Point ISD has exceeded their enrollment projections for the 2022-2023 school year. With over 2,800 students expected this year, it’s the largest enrollment in district history.

“While the state and country face teacher shortages, we continue to strive to meet our student’s needs and the community’s expectations by adding staff and paraprofessionals to serve our kids,” district officials said. “During this time of exceptional fast growth, we ask for your continued support, grace and assistance as we navigate these challenges.”

The district exceeded enrollment projections for the 2021-2022 school year by 5%, and officials said the upcoming school year is expecting an unprecedented enrollment year of about 7 to 8%.

Officials said they are working to finalize schedules and classes with the addition of students daily, and that any questions be directed to the student’s campus.