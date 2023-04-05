WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – Wills Point ISD is the latest East Texas school district to consider the move to a four-day school week.

A petition was signed by more than 400 teachers and parents of the district and presented to board members on March 13 asking Wills Point ISD to consider a four-day school week.

On Tuesday, a community meeting was held by Wills Point ISD Superintendent Richard Cooper in regards to the possible change to a four-day school week.

“Our teachers, our students, our staff, our parents and our community, they keep going, we keep having school. Tough times or no. And what we want to do tonight is we want to address how we can move forward and be successful in academics and extracurricular activities. And we feel like we can do that by thinking outside the box and bringing a new paradigm in how we instruct students while attracting and retaining the very best teachers.” Wills Point ISD Superintendent Richard Cooper

Cooper presented a slideshow asking the question “Why a 4-Day Instructional Week?”, and the following points were made:

Encourages top teachers and staff to come and stay in WPISD

Having and retaining the best teachers directly benefits student learning

Increase student and staff attendance rates

Help foster a more positive school culture

Instructional and support staff have more time to best prepare for successful student learning

Nothing has been officially voted on as of now, but Wills Point ISD is pushing towards moving to a four-day school week. Critics of the four-day school week say the biggest concerns coming from parents are meals and child care.

There are currently 21 East Texas school districts that have already made the switch to a four-day school week and they include: