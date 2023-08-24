WINONA, Texas (KETK) – The Winona ISD Board of Trustees has approved their lowest tax rate in more than twenty years, according to a press release.

The board unanimously approved a maintenance and operations tax rate of $0.66920. When that rate is combined with the interest and sinking tax rate of $0.31350, the total 2023-24 tax rate comes out to be $0.98270, which is down $0.23 from last years total rate, according to WISD.

“I am grateful for the continued growth in Winona ISD, this growth has allowed for

a lower tax rate for many years in a row, the 23-cent decreased tax rate will give

Winona ISD taxpayers a huge relief for rising property values,” said Damenion Miller, WISD Superintendent.

According to Sheila Bowie, Winona ISD Director of Finance, Winona’s increasing property values have helped compress and keep low the district’s maintenance and operations tax rate. The district added that the interest and sinking tax rate has been levied to service debt approved in bond elections by voters.

“The Winona ISD Board of Trustees continues to do an amazing job of creating fiscally sound budgets and have wisely used our taxpayer’s dollars to support the children of Winona ISD,” Miller added.