TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas youth tackled a range of subjects at East Texas Scholastic Awards (ETSA) writing competition this year.

Young writers across the region showcased their skills in a local competition as Capstone College and Career Advising and Texas Bank and Trust sponsored the second annual ETSA writing competition for middle and high school students across East Texas.

Through the art of writing, students were able to present their own original ideas and demonstrate their unique style. Participants wrote a range of descriptive pieces – from describing a peaceful spring day in Alexa Remigio’s “Late April,” to writing about hard-hitting topics such as the effects of white supremacy in Maggie Quine’s “Military Desegregation.”

The mission of the ETSA is to encourage students to write more and provide a fun competitive atmosphere which will help motivate young writers. There were students represented from five schools across East Texas ranging from 7th-11th grade.

The awards were presented at the Capstone College and Career Advising offices on Wednesday, June 14 at 12:30 p.m. The essay categories included fiction, non fiction, poetry and journalism. First prize won a cash prize of $100, second place won $75, and third place won $25. The winners are as follows:​

Fiction:

1st Place – “The Boy in the Mirror” by Judith Valverde of Bishop TK Gorman

2nd Place – “The Girl With Stars in Her Eyes” by Grace Parker of Longview Christian Heritage Classical School

3rd Place – “The Story of a Chicken Named Jed” by Joshua Livingston of Longview Christian Heritage Classical School

Non Fiction:

1st Place – “Military Desegregation” by Maggie Quine of Kilgore High School

2nd Place – “Awareness is Key” by Caroline Burkhalter of Longview Christian Heritage Classical School

3rd Place – “The Rapture” by Emiliano Andrade of Tyler High School

Poetry:

1st Place – “Late April” by Alexa Remigio of Bishop TK Gorman

2nd Place – “The Climb” by Erin Worden of Bullard High School

3rd Place – “Summer Nights” by Mairany Olivarez of Tyler High School

Journalism

1st Place – “Fire!” by Joshua Livingston of Longview Christian Heritage Classical School

The student’s writing is posted on the ETSA webpage at www.capstoneadvising.com/etsa.