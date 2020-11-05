Election experts warn technology trouble at East Texas polls is no cause for concern

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Compared to 2016, Election day seemed to go by without any major technical problems. Experts said, that’s because the Secretary of State office prepared for record voting turnout.

“I think people knew this year was going to be a close contested election, and you have to give credit to all the county election officials and election officials across the country,” explained Justin Roberts, an attorney in Tyler. “They probably knew that they needed to have everything tight, ready to go and many back-up plans in place.”

Roberts is a former attorney in the Elections Division with the Texas Secretary of State’s office and said small technology glitches are to be expected.

“You’d be surprised by how many issues come up on election day…, and all the county officials know this you just have to assume that technology will fail,” said Roberts.

In Upshur County, the system used to verify voters shut down, causing the District Judge Dean Fowler to sign an order allowing voting locations to remain open an extra hour.

“Yeah, you need to give everyone a chance to vote. Even if they walk in right at 8, they need to give them a chance to vote,” said Perry Madding, an Upshur County voter.

In Van Zandt County, a problem with the ballot counting machine, caused a delay in the results.

It seems every year, there is some sort of glitch in the system. Some wonder if broadband internet in rural areas, could be part of the problem.

“These voting systems are generally not connected to the internet as we know it. They’re very secure, and there is actually a huge certification process at the state level that’s very transparent.”

Even if the election day technology runs perfectly, some still worry there could be other problems on the horizon.

“If you’ve got untrained people working that who maybe have seen a video one time. There’s a margin for error that’s there,” said David Stein, the Chairman of the Smith County Republican Party.

Stein believes poll workers need to know how to fix problems at a moment’s notice, ensuring Election Day can continue without pause.

“I think we are a good bit ahead of the curve on it but still, we’ve got room for improvement on that, that we’ve got to get people trained earlier and really trained earlier. Don’t just read a book and sign this paper and say you’re okay,” explained Stein.

Federal and State officials are warning people not to be alarmed when there is a problem and encouraging the public to be confident their vote is secure.