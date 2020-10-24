House in Rusk County is a complete loss after fire was contained, officials say

UPDATE: Firefighters have extinguished the residential fire near the FM 225 and US 84 intersection.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management wrote that crews from Mount Enterprise and Laneville helped contain the fire, but the house was a complete loss after they were done.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A residence was reported to be on fire on Saturday near the intersection of FM 225 and US 84.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, 75% of the residence was affected by the fire and firefighters are still trying to contain the flames.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Rusk County OEM also wrote on Twitter that fire teams are responding to the scene.

Initial reports indicate a working structure fire at 225/84. Mount Enterprise VFD, Laneville VFD, the Rusk County Rescue Unit, and Christus EMS are responding. — Rusk County OEM (@RuskCountyOEM) October 24, 2020

