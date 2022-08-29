EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The Farm Service Agency (FSA) is now accepting application for emergency farm loans due to damages and losses caused by drought occurring, June 21, 2022 and after.

Farmers who are in need of the emergency loans are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible to avoid possible backlogs that may cause delays. Deadline for submission is April 17, 2023.

Generally, farmers who have lost 30% of their production or any physical loss due to the disaster are eligible for the emergency loans.

Smith County Farms Service Agency located at 4209 Republic Drive, Tyler, 903-405-5676, will be accepting applications for Anderson County, Gregg County, Henderson County and Upshur County.

Titus County Farms Service Agency located at 1809 W Ferguson Road #A, Mt. Pleasant, 903-572-3361, will be accepting applications for Camp County and Franklin County.

Hopkins County Farms Service Agency located at 530 Hillcrest Drive North, 903-885-4433, will be accepting applications for Rains County and Wood County.

For more information on disaster assistance programs please visit USDA Farm Service Agency website under Disaster Assistance Programs.