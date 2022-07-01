HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing additional funds for the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in July.

More than $301.8 million in emergency SNAP food benefits will be used to assist about 1.4 million Texas households. This is in addition to the $7.2 billion previously provided since April 2020.

The HHSC is extending the maximum, allowable amount of benefits to recipients based on family size.

All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by July 31.

“With the extension of emergency SNAP benefits, Texans across the state will continue receiving the support they need to remain healthy,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Thanks to the work of HHSC, every family in the Lone Star State will have access to nutritious meals.”

“We’re proud to support Texans in providing healthy, nutritious meals for their families,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. “With these benefits, not only can families buy food at the grocery store and farmers market, but also buy seeds to grow their own food throughout the summer.”

To find out if you are eligible to receive benefits or to apply for benefits, click here.