TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Workforce Solutions East Texas held a job fair started off slow Thursday morning, but within an hour prospective employees filled the Greater St. Mary Baptist Church in Tyler.

People like Allison Sharp walked through the fair hoping to find their dream job.

“I came from Green Bay, Wisconsin and I move back down to my home state of Texas and I’m looking for a position here,” Sharp said.

She came in with an open mind but has hopes of finding a job in the arts.

“I am obviously very interested in finding a job that’s within my realm of passions but any job at this point is something I am interested in,” said Sharp.

East Texas employers lined the room recruiting potential employees.

“We’re really happy to be here today because it gives us an opportunity to get exposed to some folks that are looking for jobs, because right now it is very, very tough,” said Rick Gambol, administrator at Briarcliff Health Center.

Most are having trouble finding people who actually want to show up for interviews.

“It’s getting the people into the door, and I’m not sure what the deal is today. You know, we may have 15 interviews set up, but 3 or 4 will be all that show up for the actual interview,” said Gambol.

Some businesses are getting creative to get employees.

“We are offering sign-on bonuses of $980 to anyone that comes and stays with us for a 90 day period,” said Brandy Jackson, human resource manager at John Soules Food.

The increased number of opportunities and fewer applicants is a bonus for job searchers, especially for Allison Sharp.

“I’m looking for something with an hourly or salary rate that is sustainable for myself. You know, you don’t have to find 2, 3, 4 jobs to keep yourself afloat. Especially today,” said Sharp.

Sharp says she has seen a few employers that have sparked her interest, and that anyone looking for a job should definitely show up to a job fair.