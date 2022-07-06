Altice USA
Gladewater, TX
Lead Network Engineer (Routing & Switching)
The Lead Network Engineer is required to:
– Provide strategic direction for technical projects including new designs, concept designs, and projects available for production.
– Make training recommendations and facilitate technical training opportunities for resources within the department.
– Be able to generate and validate ROI and budget calculations for network solutions.
– Provide project insight and conceptual input for new project kick-off meetings.
– Work with development/engineering manager to meet with customers to discuss project technical needs, service level agreements and implementation expectations.
– Work with the support manager to set upgrade and maintenance strategies that take into account technology direction and ongoing enhancements.
– Aid in the development of project plans, detailed task lists/description to network engineers for project design and implementation.
– Work with network management tools to provide detailed analysis, forecasting and historic data to customers and team members as required by projects and support activities.
– Develop test plans (test methodologies and strategies) for ‘sand-box’ testing of ‘proof-of-concept’ designs. Provide product/test plan demonstration to upper management.
– Generate technical presentations of the results of design/sand-box testing and provide to management and/or present to upper management.
– Participate in and adhere to all departmental/company policies, procedures, guidelines, recommendations, etc.
– Appropriately respond to and successfully deliver any and all ad hoc requests made by the management team.
– Participation in 24x7x365 on-call rotation.
Qualifications:
– Bachelor’s degree and 8+ years of relevant network design, configuration, and installation experience with a company(s) supporting 200+ router node networks; or 6 years and a Master’s degree; or a PhD with 3 years of experience; or equivalent experience.
– In-depth technical knowledge and extensive experience troubleshooting Cisco, Checkpoint, Juniper, Riverbed, and F5 hardware and software.
– Previous experience in technical project leadership role
General:
– Structured cabling
– Protocol encapsulation/translation
– Switching infrastructure and protocols
– Routing infrastructure and protocols
– Routed protocols
– Transport services (application and services)
– End-to-end session management
– Service distribution mechanisms Network management
– Access services
– Optical transport technologies
– Network security and VPN components and practices
– Network-based telephony transport and voice applications
– Real-time delivery services
– On-demand delivery mechanisms
– Documentation / Whitepaper authoring
– High-level and detailed presentation skills
– Superb communication skills
– Video distribution and transport technologies
– Wireless technologies / transport
– Project / resource time management
– Superb writing and verbal skills