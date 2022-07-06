Altice USA

Gladewater, TX

Lead Network Engineer (Routing & Switching)

The Lead Network Engineer is required to:

– Provide strategic direction for technical projects including new designs, concept designs, and projects available for production.

– Make training recommendations and facilitate technical training opportunities for resources within the department.

– Be able to generate and validate ROI and budget calculations for network solutions.

– Provide project insight and conceptual input for new project kick-off meetings.

– Work with development/engineering manager to meet with customers to discuss project technical needs, service level agreements and implementation expectations.

– Work with the support manager to set upgrade and maintenance strategies that take into account technology direction and ongoing enhancements.

– Aid in the development of project plans, detailed task lists/description to network engineers for project design and implementation.

– Work with network management tools to provide detailed analysis, forecasting and historic data to customers and team members as required by projects and support activities.

– Develop test plans (test methodologies and strategies) for ‘sand-box’ testing of ‘proof-of-concept’ designs. Provide product/test plan demonstration to upper management.

– Generate technical presentations of the results of design/sand-box testing and provide to management and/or present to upper management.

– Participate in and adhere to all departmental/company policies, procedures, guidelines, recommendations, etc.

– Appropriately respond to and successfully deliver any and all ad hoc requests made by the management team.

– Participation in 24x7x365 on-call rotation.

Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s degree and 8+ years of relevant network design, configuration, and installation experience with a company(s) supporting 200+ router node networks; or 6 years and a Master’s degree; or a PhD with 3 years of experience; or equivalent experience.

– In-depth technical knowledge and extensive experience troubleshooting Cisco, Checkpoint, Juniper, Riverbed, and F5 hardware and software.

– Previous experience in technical project leadership role

General:

– Structured cabling

– Protocol encapsulation/translation

– Switching infrastructure and protocols

– Routing infrastructure and protocols

– Routed protocols

– Transport services (application and services)

– End-to-end session management

– Service distribution mechanisms Network management

– Access services

– Optical transport technologies

– Network security and VPN components and practices

– Network-based telephony transport and voice applications

– Real-time delivery services

– On-demand delivery mechanisms

– Documentation / Whitepaper authoring

– High-level and detailed presentation skills

– Superb communication skills

– Video distribution and transport technologies

– Wireless technologies / transport

– Project / resource time management

– Superb writing and verbal skills