Darling Ingredients Inc.
Grapeland, Texas
Truck Unloader

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS FOR AN ENTRY-LEVEL DAY OR NIGHT TRUCK UNLOADER:

  • Must be at least 18 years of age.
  • Authorized to work in the US.
  • Ability and willingness to work safely outside in the weather.
  • Manufacturing, industrial, or agricultural experience is preferred.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS include:

  • Ability to accurately fill out paperwork for loads dumped.
  • Ability to handle, move and lift up to 50 lbs.
  • Basic math skills.
  • Manufacturing, industrial, or agricultural experience and Bartlett lift tractor experience are helpful, but multiple factors will be taken into consideration.

Schedule: The full-time yard jockey job works either 10-hour days or 10-hour nights on Mon-Fri or Tues-Sat. This production plant operates 24/7 and the flexibility to work days, nights, or weekends as needed is required.

Benefits:
-Medical
-Dental
-Vision
-401(k) plan
-Vacation time

Darling Ingredients is looking to hire a Truck Unloader for our plant in Grapeland. Are you ready to get started in an entry-level manufacturing job with a stable worldwide company? This Truck Unloader position earns a competitive entry-level wage of $17.48/hour. We also offer comprehensive full-time benefits, including full medical, dental, vision, a 401(k) plan, vacation time, and more. If this sounds like the right yard jockey opportunity for you, consider applying today!

