Darling Ingredients Inc.
Grapeland, Texas
Truck Unloader
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS FOR AN ENTRY-LEVEL DAY OR NIGHT TRUCK UNLOADER:
- Must be at least 18 years of age.
- Authorized to work in the US.
- Ability and willingness to work safely outside in the weather.
- Manufacturing, industrial, or agricultural experience is preferred.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS include:
- Ability to accurately fill out paperwork for loads dumped.
- Ability to handle, move and lift up to 50 lbs.
- Basic math skills.
- Manufacturing, industrial, or agricultural experience and Bartlett lift tractor experience are helpful, but multiple factors will be taken into consideration.
Schedule: The full-time yard jockey job works either 10-hour days or 10-hour nights on Mon-Fri or Tues-Sat. This production plant operates 24/7 and the flexibility to work days, nights, or weekends as needed is required.
Benefits:
-Medical
-Dental
-Vision
-401(k) plan
-Vacation time
Darling Ingredients is looking to hire a Truck Unloader for our plant in Grapeland. Are you ready to get started in an entry-level manufacturing job with a stable worldwide company? This Truck Unloader position earns a competitive entry-level wage of $17.48/hour. We also offer comprehensive full-time benefits, including full medical, dental, vision, a 401(k) plan, vacation time, and more. If this sounds like the right yard jockey opportunity for you, consider applying today!