Darling Ingredients Inc.

Grapeland, Texas

Truck Unloader

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS FOR AN ENTRY-LEVEL DAY OR NIGHT TRUCK UNLOADER:

Must be at least 18 years of age.

Authorized to work in the US.

Ability and willingness to work safely outside in the weather.

Manufacturing, industrial, or agricultural experience is preferred.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS include:

Ability to accurately fill out paperwork for loads dumped.

Ability to handle, move and lift up to 50 lbs.

Basic math skills.

Manufacturing, industrial, or agricultural experience and Bartlett lift tractor experience are helpful, but multiple factors will be taken into consideration.

Schedule: The full-time yard jockey job works either 10-hour days or 10-hour nights on Mon-Fri or Tues-Sat. This production plant operates 24/7 and the flexibility to work days, nights, or weekends as needed is required.

Benefits:

-Medical

-Dental

-Vision

-401(k) plan

-Vacation time

Darling Ingredients is looking to hire a Truck Unloader for our plant in Grapeland. Are you ready to get started in an entry-level manufacturing job with a stable worldwide company? This Truck Unloader position earns a competitive entry-level wage of $17.48/hour. We also offer comprehensive full-time benefits, including full medical, dental, vision, a 401(k) plan, vacation time, and more. If this sounds like the right yard jockey opportunity for you, consider applying today!