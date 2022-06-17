Domino’s

New London, Texas

Domino’s Pizza Delivery Driver

Driver Responsibilities and Duties would include (but are not limited to):

– Use route navigation apps and knowledge of area to deliver pizzas to customers on time

– Interact with customers in a professional manner

– Work occasional evenings and weekends

– Drive in inclement weather, such as light snow

– Making consistent products within Dominos Pizza guidelines

– Delivering product by vehicle from the store to the customer in a safe and courteous manner

– Always maintain a professional appearance in compliance within the Domino’s Pizza Grooming Standards.

Driver Qualifications and Skills:

– A clean driving record and the ability to pass a Motor Vehicle Record check. Safety is a priority for us and we want to make sure anyone we put on the road is a safe, responsible driver.

– You will also need access to a reliable vehicle that is insured.

– A fun and friendly person, who is comfortable talking to strangers.

– A team player who is punctual and has a positive attitude!

– You should have the ability to read a map and find your way around the delivery area.

– You are at least 18 years old.

– You must have a minimum of two (2) years driving history.

– Pass a Criminal Background check.

Benefits:

– Cash Paid Daily. Take your tips and mileage home in cash every time you work!

– Flexible Schedules. Full time, part-time, nights weekends; we can create a schedule that fits your needs.

– Food discounts.

– Advancement Opportunities including Assistant Manager, General Manager, Area Supervisor, Field Trainer, and Franchise Ownership.

We’re looking for a Pizza Delivery Driver who is energetic, personable and safe. You must enjoy meeting people and should be familiar with area nuances, such as back roads and traffic patterns. The Delivery Driver must be able to lift packages up to 25 pounds and have a clean driving record. Cash Paid Daily. Take your tips and mileage home in cash every time you work!!