Dow Autoplex
Mineola, Texas
Automobile Sales Consultant
Responsibilities:
- Help customers with vehicle selection; promote model options and features; and purchase and finance options following dealership policies
- Maximize available CRM features to maximize follow-up efforts to convert leads to sales
- Help facilitate delivery by providing a clear explanation of vehicle and features operation, warranty, and finance requirements
- Must be able to self-generate leads
- Negotiate sale closure in a clear, concise, and highly ethical fashion
- Follow up with prospective customers and return email / voicemail
Qualifications (Education, Experience, Certifications, Licenses):
- Minimum 1 year sales experience required (this is general sales experience, and NOT necessarily automotive sales experience).
- Outgoing personality with expertise at developing relationships (i.e., a “people person”)
- Must possess a positive attitude and strong work ethic
- Good appearance, good verbal communication skills
- Self-motivated, goal-oriented, and ability to work within a fast-paced environment
- Must be internet savvy with good computer skills and excellent organizational skills to help keep track of all sales leads
- Must have a valid driver license
- Bilingual is a plus
Benefits:
- Paid training and development
- Competitive base salary plus commission
- A revamped and exciting product line that makes it easy to sell
- Career growth opportunities
- Paid vacation
- Unlimited commission
- Company-subsidized medical, dental, and vision insurance
- Company-paid life insurance
- Company-paid short-term and long-term disability
- Generous paid time off (PTO) program
Dow Autoplex is a fast-growing auto sales and finance company based in Texas . The company provides customers with fast and friendly access to near new vehicles and in-house financing.
Dow Autoplex has a new opening for a Automobile Sales Consultant at our Company
Dow Autoplex, is growing thanks to our dedicated employees! We are now hiring motivated professionals to join our winning team! If you are a dedicated, career-minded, and experienced professional with sales experience, let’s talk!