Dow Autoplex
Mineola, Texas
Automobile Sales Consultant

Responsibilities:

  • Help customers with vehicle selection; promote model options and features; and purchase and finance options following dealership policies
  • Maximize available CRM features to maximize follow-up efforts to convert leads to sales
  • Help facilitate delivery by providing a clear explanation of vehicle and features operation, warranty, and finance requirements
  • Must be able to self-generate leads
  • Negotiate sale closure in a clear, concise, and highly ethical fashion
  • Follow up with prospective customers and return email / voicemail

Qualifications (Education, Experience, Certifications, Licenses):

  • Minimum 1 year sales experience required (this is general sales experience, and NOT necessarily automotive sales experience).
  • Outgoing personality with expertise at developing relationships (i.e., a “people person”)
  • Must possess a positive attitude and strong work ethic
  • Good appearance, good verbal communication skills
  • Self-motivated, goal-oriented, and ability to work within a fast-paced environment
  • Must be internet savvy with good computer skills and excellent organizational skills to help keep track of all sales leads
  • Must have a valid driver license
  • Bilingual is a plus

Benefits:

  • Paid training and development
  • Competitive base salary plus commission
  • A revamped and exciting product line that makes it easy to sell
  • Career growth opportunities
  • Paid vacation
  • Unlimited commission
  • Company-subsidized medical, dental, and vision insurance
  • Company-paid life insurance
  • Company-paid short-term and long-term disability
  • Generous paid time off (PTO) program

Dow Autoplex is a fast-growing auto sales and finance company based in Texas . The company provides customers with fast and friendly access to near new vehicles and in-house financing.
Dow Autoplex has a new opening for a Automobile Sales Consultant at our Company
Dow Autoplex, is growing thanks to our dedicated employees! We are now hiring motivated professionals to join our winning team! If you are a dedicated, career-minded, and experienced professional with sales experience, let’s talk!

