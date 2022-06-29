Dow Autoplex

Mineola, Texas

Automobile Sales Consultant

Responsibilities:

Help customers with vehicle selection; promote model options and features; and purchase and finance options following dealership policies

Maximize available CRM features to maximize follow-up efforts to convert leads to sales

Help facilitate delivery by providing a clear explanation of vehicle and features operation, warranty, and finance requirements

Must be able to self-generate leads

Negotiate sale closure in a clear, concise, and highly ethical fashion

Follow up with prospective customers and return email / voicemail

Qualifications (Education, Experience, Certifications, Licenses):

Minimum 1 year sales experience required (this is general sales experience, and NOT necessarily automotive sales experience).

Outgoing personality with expertise at developing relationships (i.e., a “people person”)

Must possess a positive attitude and strong work ethic

Good appearance, good verbal communication skills

Self-motivated, goal-oriented, and ability to work within a fast-paced environment

Must be internet savvy with good computer skills and excellent organizational skills to help keep track of all sales leads

Must have a valid driver license

Bilingual is a plus

Benefits:

Paid training and development

Competitive base salary plus commission

A revamped and exciting product line that makes it easy to sell

Career growth opportunities

Paid vacation

Unlimited commission

Company-subsidized medical, dental, and vision insurance

Company-paid life insurance

Company-paid short-term and long-term disability

Generous paid time off (PTO) program

Dow Autoplex is a fast-growing auto sales and finance company based in Texas . The company provides customers with fast and friendly access to near new vehicles and in-house financing.

Dow Autoplex has a new opening for a Automobile Sales Consultant at our Company

Dow Autoplex, is growing thanks to our dedicated employees! We are now hiring motivated professionals to join our winning team! If you are a dedicated, career-minded, and experienced professional with sales experience, let’s talk!