Elwood Staffing

Henderson, TX

Insurance CSR

Qualifications:

* Must have P&C Insurance license

* Excellent communication skills

* Applicant may be subject to a background check

* Pre-employment drug screen is required as a condition of employment

Insurance CSR Details:

* $18+

* Monday-Friday 8am-5pm

* Processing new and renewal insurance policies

* Marketing and Sales

* Prepare proposals

Benefits:

– Medical/Vision/Dental/Rx plans

– Holiday Pay

– Teladoc (online care)

– Referral Bonus Incentive